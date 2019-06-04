Weezer Front Man Rivers Cuomo Opens Up About Reactions To Their First Album Release

Before Weezer released their 1st album the "blue album", front man Rivers Cuomo had some pretty high ambitions and thoughts about who they were going to be in the world of music.

In a recent interview, Cuomo opened up about how everything went down much differently than he anticipated after it hit record store shelves in 1994.

“When we made our first album I thought we were going to be the next Nirvana, that we were going to be taken very seriously as an angst-filled rock band. I was completely shocked and surprised and disappointed when we put the record out to find that the press story was, ‘This is a band of geeks. Revenge of the nerds!’ That story had never occurred to me. It was universal, so I guess it must be true. I just don’t fit in and I didn’t even realise it. Put me in the wider society and I stand out as a misfit.”

Needless to say, that first impression of the band seemed to help them evolve into the iconic group they are today.

-story via kerrang.com