Rivers Cuomo

Kevin Winter / Staff

Weezer Front Man Rivers Cuomo Opens Up About Reactions To Their First Album Release

June 4, 2019
Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Before Weezer released their 1st album the "blue album", front man Rivers Cuomo had some pretty high ambitions and thoughts about who they were going to be in the world of music.  

In a recent interview, Cuomo opened up about how everything went down much differently than he anticipated after it hit record store shelves in 1994.  

“When we made our first album I thought we were going to be the next Nirvana, that we were going to be taken very seriously as an angst-filled rock band. I was completely shocked and surprised and disappointed when we put the record out to find that the press story was, ‘This is a band of geeks. Revenge of the nerds!’ That story had never occurred to me. It was universal, so I guess it must be true. I just don’t fit in and I didn’t even realise it. Put me in the wider society and I stand out as a misfit.”

Needless to say, that first impression of the band seemed to help them evolve into the iconic group they are today.   

-story via kerrang.com  

Tags: 
Rivers Cuomo
Weezer
Music
News
rock
Nirvana
expectations
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes