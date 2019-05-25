The Rivalry Between Mark Zuckerberg And The Winklevoss Twins May Soon Be Over Thanks To Bitcoin

Mark Zuckerberg seems ready to get into the cryptocurrency game, but he may have to forgive his former rivals to do so. Representatives from Facebook recently met with the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, which was founded by the Winklevoss twins.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss famously sued the Facebook founder for stealing their idea for the social network. Mark Zuckerberg was classmates at Harvard with the Winklevoss twins, and while their time together ended poorly, it seems Zuckerberg s ready to forgive in order to help launch the Facebook bitcoin.

The Winklevoss twins became billionaires by investing in bitcoin, and launched the Gemini dollar last year, a digital currency attached to the US dollar. With the growth of bitcoin, Facebook has been looking into a digital currency for more than a year, which would allow users to transfer money, along with making real and virtual purchases.

While Facebook has met with other trading firms and cryptocurrency exchanges, the meeting with Gemini is making headlines due to the rivalry between the founders. A movie may have been made based on the lawsuit between the Winklevoss twins and Mark Zuckerberg, but the rivalry may soon be ending thanks to bitcoin.

