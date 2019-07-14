Paul McCartney Surprises Fans And Reunites With Ringo Starr

What an awesome concert full of surprises.

While in Los Angeles Paul McCartney brought the house down when he introduced the crowd to two living legends during his Saturday night concert. The first was his former bandmate and fellow Beatle, Ringo Starr.

The two hugged it out and then performed two classics, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.” Check out the video below.

Video of Paul McCartney Ringo Starr Dodger Stadium July 13, 2019

Just before the night was over, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh surprised the crowd. The two played “The End” from Abbey Road. Check out the video below.

Video of Paul McCartney Joe Walsh Dodger Stadium Live 2019

Via: Rolling Stone