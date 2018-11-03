Ridley Scott Is Starting Work On A Sequel To His Hit 2000 Film 'Gladiator'

Ridley Scott is back, asking audiences, “are you not entertained?” The famed director is reportedly heading back to work on a sequel to the movie ‘Gladiator.’ Sources familiar with the project, but not authorized to speak publicly about the project, have confirmed the movie is officially in the works.

The original ‘Gladiator’ premiered in 2000 to rave reviews. The film earned 11 Oscar nominations, and took home 5 trophies, including wins for best picture, and best actor for star Russell Crowe. Not only was it a critical success, but financial as well, bringing in $460 million worldwide the year it was released, making it one of the biggest films of 2000.

‘Gladiator’ follows the story of Maximus, played by Crowe, a Roman General forced into slavery. He battles others in the gladiator arena, until his death in a final epic battle against enemy Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. The new film plans to follow the story of Lucius, son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus.

The new film will be written by Peter Craig, who has experience in movies such as ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ The film of course will be headed by Ridley Scott, who directed the first film as well. There is currently no word on if any actors from the original plan on being in the sequel. However, it will be without the two original stars, as both their characters died in the first film.

There is currently no set premiere date for the film, as Ridley Scott has a number of other projects currently in the works. However, news of the movie becoming official is big for fans of the original, who have dreamed of a sequel. Now it will only be a matter of time before fans get to see Ridley Scott’s gladiator arena back in action.

Via USA Today