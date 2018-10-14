Did You Know Dallas City Windows Are Killing Hummingbirds?

Thanks to Nashwa Bawab from the Dallas Observer (and her admitted smoking habits), we've discovered something tragic happening in downtown Dallas: A LOT of hummingbirds are crashing into office buildings and dying.

Why is this happening? Hummingbirds are flying through North Texas on their way to a warmer climate (early August-early November): and on their way to toastier weather, they're slamming into the side of our office buildings (because of their reflective windows), and falling to their deaths. Believe it or not, somewhere between 100 million and 1 billion birds die in this fashion.

According to experts, there is something we can do. There are decals you can apply to windows that can break up the reflection: the Trinity River Audubon Center has these, and they seem to work well.

So get a decal...save a hummingbird!

