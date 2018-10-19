Hershey & Reese’s Have Combined Forces To Give Us A Hybrid Candy Bar

Have you ever wanted a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to come in chocolate bar form?

You can now! Chocolate lovers rejoice, the Hershey Company has just introduced the new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bar with Reese’s Pieces candy.

Hershey’s senior brand manager Kriston Ohm says, “The mash-up between Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Pieces candy is an ultimate celebration of the top two iconic chocolate franchises that will melt your heart to pieces for a once-in-a-lifetime epic treat.”

Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit, the chocolate bar won’t go on sale until November of this year. Sorry no Hershey’s Reese’s chocolate bar for Halloween this year. Will you be trying this new peanut butter chocolate bar?

Talk about epic! Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar is officially inviting Reese’s Pieces into the fold. Get ready for the most ultimate mash-up ever. #TreatYourself #MindBlown #HeartwarmingTheWorld pic.twitter.com/kmd4yQWQoN — HERSHEY'S (@Hersheys) October 11, 2018

Via: Delish