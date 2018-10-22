Anthony Kiedis Got Kicked Out Of Lakers Game During Saturdays Fight

Sir Elton John was right; Saturday nights alright for fighting.

Over the weekend the Houston Rockets played the Lakers in Los Angeles. Towards the end of the 4th quarter, the game was neck and neck; that’s when Chris Paul put his hands in Rajon Rondo's face, he then retaliated with a punch, and a fight ensued.

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis happened to be sitting courtside as Chris Paul was being escorted off the court. He went up to Paul screaming profanities and flipped his middle finger. Officials then escorted Kiedis off the court.

The Houston Rockets ended up winning the game 124-115. Check out the video below.

Video of Anthony Kiedis Flipped Off, Cussed Out Rockets Staffer During Lakers Brawl | TMZ Sports

Via: TMZ