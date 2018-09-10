First Red Cow Born In Israel In 2000 Years So Naturally It's The End Of Times

The first ‘red heifer in 2,000 years’ was recently born in Israel, and according to a prophecy written in the Bible, some fear the end times may be upon us.

On YouTube, The Temple Institute in Jerusalem announced the birth and said the calf will undergo “extensive examination” to determine if it is in fact red all over. If the calf is in fact red all over and “blemish free”, the Institute will declare that the newborn “brings the promise of reinstating Biblical purity to the world”.

Apparently in both Christianity and Judaism, the red cow is a central prediction to the “end of times”.

And construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem will only be allowed to begin after the red cow is sacrificed.

The Temple Institute hopes to build the Third Temple on Mount Moriah, or on the Temple Mount.

