RECIPE: Unbeatable & Tasty Guacamole
June 1, 2018
Chunky avocado mixed with fresh tomatoes, red onions, garlic and fresh jalapeño are the ingredients of delicious guacamole. Throw in some cumin and you have an over-the-top yummy dip.
This dish is great with chips, of course. But it is also a great topper for grilled chicken!
PREPARATION:
- Cut avocados in half and remove the pits.
- Score the flesh and scoop avocado chunks into a large bowl.
- Add lime juice, onion, garlic, cumin, jalapeño, tomatoes and cilantro.
- Mix well and add salt and pepper to taste.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 large or 5 small ripe avocados
- Juice of 2 limes
- 2 diced red onions
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 diced jalapeño
- 3 diced tomatoes (approximately 1 cup)
- Cilantro (optional)
- Salt & pepper to taste