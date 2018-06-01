RECIPE: Unbeatable & Tasty Guacamole

Chunky avocado mixed with fresh tomatoes, red onions, garlic and fresh jalapeño are the ingredients of delicious guacamole. Throw in some cumin and you have an over-the-top yummy dip.

This dish is great with chips, of course. But it is also a great topper for grilled chicken!

Watch the video recipe here:



PREPARATION:

Cut avocados in half and remove the pits. Score the flesh and scoop avocado chunks into a large bowl. Add lime juice, onion, garlic, cumin, jalapeño, tomatoes and cilantro. Mix well and add salt and pepper to taste.

INGREDIENTS: