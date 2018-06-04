RECIPE: Pan Seared Tuna with Puttanesca Sauce

The latest recipe from the Food Channel features puttanesca sauce. Of course, Puttanesca sauce is a great topping for many dishes and is something easily stored in the fridge. See how you can make puttanesca sauce and really liven up this pan seared tuna meal.

Watch the video recipe here:



PREPARATION:

In a large pan saute onion, garlic and red pepper in olive oil. Add in capers, olives, anchovies and tomatoes. Simmer for about 30 minutes. In the meantime, season tuna steaks with olive oil and salt and pepper. In a hot skillet, pan sear the tuna on both sides until done to your liking.

INGREDIENTS: