RECIPE: Angel Hair Pasta with Tasty Carrot Pesto

This tasty dish could serve four as a main vegetarian dish, or eight as a side dish paired with grilled shrimp, chicken or fish.

Here's the video recipe from The Food Channel:



PREPARATION:

In a large pot prepare pasta according to directions, in the last minute of cooking add in the shaved carrots and then drain. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, add carrot tops, garlic, Parmesan, almonds, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper and blend. Slowly pour the olive oil in with machine still running until blended to a pesto-like consistency. Adjust salt and pepper if needed. Toss the hot pasta and carrots with pesto, top with Parmesan cheese.

INGREDIENTS: