Recent Photo Of Jet Li Show's His Health Deteriorating

The last time Jet Li appeared on the big screen here in the U.S. was 2014's The Expendables 3.

A fan recently took a picture with Jet Li in Tibet, and posted the photo on social media. The photo has since shocked the internet with Li's declining health, the 55-year-old actor looks much older than he really is.

So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from "hyperthyroidism and spinal problems" and this is him now ❤️--: pic.twitter.com/Ss0W2EL96D — simón (@StxNaty) May 19, 2018

Li revealed in an interview back in 2013 that he had been diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, as well as having heart and spinal conditions. "I’m just a regular guy, I’m not Wong Fei Hung, I’m not Huo Yuan Jia (the kung fu masters he portrays in film) I'm not a hero. I’m just like you. … I’m in pain, but I’m not suffering. I’m happy."

Hyperthyroidism causes the bodies metabolism and heart rate to increase, which can lead to sudden weight loss. Li has slowly quit filmmaking, and has been committing time to his charity, The One Foundation, which focuses on disaster relief and children’s welfare in his native China.

Li last appeared in a Chinese film 'League of Gods' back in 2016, and has signed on for Disney's live action remake of Mulan, which set to be released in 2020.

Get well soon Mr. Li

Via: Yahoo