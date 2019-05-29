Raccoon Dogs Are A Real Thing And They Are Terrifying

As if nature wasn't scary enough, we had to find out that something known as a raccoon dog exists.

And right now a pair of them are on the loose in the English village of Nottinghamshire.

Local police there are warning residents to stay vigilant after the pair dug out of their home this week. Police also reported not to interact with them since they are "potentially dangerous if approached as they are not domesticated."

One resident has already had an encounter with one of the raccoon dogs at their nearby farm.

Video of RACCOON DOG - Species Spotlight

-story via cnn.com