Disney World’s Epcot Center Under Rabies Alert Due To Feral Cats

July 14, 2019
The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has issued a 60-day rabies alert that has a two-mile radius. In that radius is Disney World’s Epcot land. 

Apparently, a feral cat in the area tested positive for the disease and could have spread it to other animals as well.

According to a Disney World spokesperson, a cat scratched two park employees earlier in the week. Luckily the incident happened outside the park in the parking lot, neither employee was infected and are back at work. 

According to the press release you should avoid contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. Taking pictures with Disney characters like Goofy and Chip and Dale should be okay.

