Albino Python Was Discovered In A Fort Worth Goodwill Donation Box

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever found while at work?

It was probably not as strange as this.

Tassy Rodgers was just doing her job at the Goodwill sorting center in Fort Worth on Thursday when she made a rather odd discovery.

She was tipping over a bin while sorting through some clothes and saw a snake hanging over the edge of the bin. At first, Tassy thought nothing of the snake, then started to move and showed her its tongue.

Tassy told NBC DFW that she did freak out when she saw that snake. “I was a little freaked out and thinking this cannot be fake; it’s gotta be real.”

This wasn’t just any snake, it turns out this was an Albino rosy-tailed python. Check a picture that was taken down below.

Luckily for everyone at the sorting center, manager James Murphy had some experience handling snakes and exotic animals. Murphy was able to relax the snake and lure him into a bin.

No one is quite sure how the python made it all the way to the sorting center in Fort Worth. Some believe it may have slithered into a bag of clothes and was unknowingly dropped off; others think that it was purposely left in one the areas donation bins.

For now, the snake will stay with Murphy until its rightful owner comes to claim it.