Pair Those Lattes With Brand New Pumpkin Spice Chicken Wings!

It's a Pumpkin Spice world, and we're all just living in it.

Now it's moving beyond just lattes. There are Pumpkin Spice cheesecakes. Pumpkin Spice creamer. Pumpkin Spice potato chips. For some, it's heaven on earth. For most, it's proof that nothing is sacred anymore.

For those Pumpkin Spice-haters out there, avert your eyes. Buffalo Wild Wings has hopped on the train.

BWW has just unveiled their brand new flavor of wings...BBQ Pumpkin Spice Ale. The restaurant described the flavor as, "ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season."

Reviews have been surprisingly positive, and it would make sense for more businesses to begin offering season pumpkin spice-flavored treats. Believe it or not, the Pumpkin Spice industry is worth around $500 million!

