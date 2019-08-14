This Pub Will Pay For Your Headstone If You Die Eating Their Burger

If someone said they’re going to pay you to eat a burger, you wouldn’t turn down the offer for some free food. What if the burger was ten patties high and came with a whopping 12,000 calories?

A pub in the UK is getting some serious attention right now for what they are calling "the UK's highest calorie burger". It’s called the 'Big Ben Number 10', its a burger that comes with ten patties stacked on top of each other with cheese and bacon in between, along with a side of fries.

Does this still sound good to you? Craig Harker, the owner of the George Pub & Grill understands that this burger isn’t good for your health and is willing to compensate you for it.

"This burger will go down as bragging rights with friends, and I can see all the big eaters going for our Big Ben Number 10. With over 12,000 calories, the meal comes with a warning to eat at your own risk, but there's some compensation - if it kills you, we'll pay up to £500 ($602) for your headstone.”

So far one competitive eater has finished the Big Ben Number 10. Hungry Kyle, from the YouTube channel Kyle V Food, completed the meal in 21 minutes and 56 seconds, that’s including the chips.

The Big Ben Number 10 weighs in at 60oz and only costs £28.95 ($34.96). Think you could finish this massive burger?

Via: Lad Bible