Postal Worker In Louisiana Steals $600K Worth Of Stamps So He Can Go Gambling

A post office manager in Louisiana is being charged after he stole over $600K worth of stamps and sold them online.

The reason for such an act? Gambling.

Ryan S. Cortez is charged with misappropriation of postal funds or property which is a federal crime. U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser said it was "one of the largest internal Postal (thefts) by a Postal Service employee in the history of the U.S. Postal Service."

Investigations started after PayPal and eBay notified Postal agents that Cortez was selling "significant quantities" of stamps. During that investigation it was found that Cortez increased his post office's stamp orders by more than $600K.

Cortez' salary is roughly $70K, yet investigators discovered he lost more than $650K at casinos since 2011. He then apparently lost more than $220K at the casino in 2017.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

-story via usatoday.com