Possessed Psychedelic Zombie Snail

Aww the beauty of nature can be so deceiving.

Check out this snail gone viral with multi-colored neon lights, better known as the “zombie” snail.

Video of Zombie Snail With Flashing Green And Orange Horns

The colorful snail was spotted by a hiker in Taiwan’s Changhua County, although the snail might look like it was raving at psychedelic 70’s discotheque it was actually being possessed by a deceitful parasite called green-banded broodsac.

According to biologists, the snails are often hosts to this parasitic flatworm. The worm takes over and manipulates the motor neurons in the snails’ eye stalks and induces the green, orange and red pulsating pattern with the intentions to mimic a caterpillar in order to intentionally attract and be easy to spot by preying birds. Once the bird eats it, it provides the flatworm with an intestinal tract to reproduce in.

Scientists (unimaginative): Leucochloridium



Me (intellectual): Disco snail poo worm https://t.co/vlU61LyHfn — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 13, 2019

This is something straight out of a horror film. ---- #zombiesnail https://t.co/6T8WeB3TQu — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 13, 2019

Source: New York Post

