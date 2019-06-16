Guy Holding a duck

Photo By Getty Images

DFW Porch Pirate Caught On Camera Carrying A Duck While Stealing A Package

June 16, 2019
When you go around stealing other peoples property, you typically don’t take your pet along for the ride.

Police in Red Oak need some help identifying a man that was seen stealing a residents package from their front porch on June 6th at around five in the afternoon. 

The homeowners just happened to a have a Ring doorbell system, so police got a pretty good look at the thief. The suspect is described as a white male with short, dark colored hair wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

What really gives this guy away is that he’s carrying duck around with him. In the video released by police, you can hear the duck quacking uncontrollably. If anybody has any information as to the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Matthew Bratcher at 469-218-7703 or mbratcher@redoaktx.org.

Check out the video below, its pretty hard not to hear the duck. The duck is probably saying, “I don’t want any part of this!” 

Via: CBS DFW

