Popeye’s Has Launched A New Emotional Support Chicken Carrier

We’ve seen people bring some crazy animals on to planes this year, a peacock, a pig even a squirrel.

Now Popeye’s is jumping on the animal bandwagon.

If you’re traveling through the Philadelphia International Airport you can stop by Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen at terminal C and pick up an emotional support chicken.

For a limited time, travelers can grab fried chicken in a specially designed carrier box. The side the box comes with a pretty big label.

“This chicken provides comfort and nourishment during stressful air travel. Unlike other chicken, it is marinated in real Louisiana spices for 12 hours and must be permitted to fly without restriction. Do not leave unattended, as Popeyes is not responsible for lost or stolen chicken.”

The emotional support chicken carrier is included with every purchase of a 3-piece chicken tender combo meal.

The next time you’re stressed out on a flight and in need of some comfort, Popeye’s has your back.

Via: USA Today