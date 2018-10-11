Donkey

Video Shows Police Chasing Down A Passed Out Naked Man Riding A Donkey

October 11, 2018
The Internet is full of useful knowledge and some of the most random videos. 

You probably would have never imagined this in your wildest dreams, but here it is. A video has gone viral of a man passed on a donkey while wearing some skimpy swimming trucks and a sailor’s hat. Even the police, who are following the donkey, have a hard time keeping it together. 

Looks like this tourist had too much fun the night before. Check out the video below.

Via: New York Post 

