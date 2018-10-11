Video Shows Police Chasing Down A Passed Out Naked Man Riding A Donkey

The Internet is full of useful knowledge and some of the most random videos.

You probably would have never imagined this in your wildest dreams, but here it is. A video has gone viral of a man passed on a donkey while wearing some skimpy swimming trucks and a sailor’s hat. Even the police, who are following the donkey, have a hard time keeping it together.

Looks like this tourist had too much fun the night before. Check out the video below.

Video of Hilarious moment police chase &#039;drunk&#039; man asleep on a donkey

