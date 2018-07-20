Arlington Police Need Help Identifying A Woman Who Stuffed Underpants With Stolen Merchandise

Hiding anything in your underpants is pretty gross.

Police in Arlington are searching for a woman who was seen on surveillance camera stuffing her underwear with merchandise on the 100 block of East I-20.

She walked right out the door and was even confronted outside the store, but still was able to walk away with the stolen goods.

Police released footage of her on Twitter and are asking for your help with identifying her. If you do recognize the woman you’re asked to contact Detective Blanco at 817-459-6647.

Check out the footage below.

Sometimes we just let the video speak for itself….This took place at a retail store in the 100 block of E. I-20. The suspect was confronted outside of the store but did get away with some merchandise. If you recognize this female suspect, contact Det. Blanco at 817-459-6647 pic.twitter.com/scySNUiebP — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) July 20, 2018

Via: CBS DFW