Arlington Police Need Help Identifying A Woman Who Stuffed Underpants With Stolen Merchandise

July 20, 2018
Humor
Hiding anything in your underpants is pretty gross.

Police in Arlington are searching for a woman who was seen on surveillance camera stuffing her underwear with merchandise on the 100 block of East I-20.

She walked right out the door and was even confronted outside the store, but still was able to walk away with the stolen goods.

Police released footage of her on Twitter and are asking for your help with identifying her. If you do recognize the woman you’re asked to contact Detective Blanco at 817-459-6647.

Check out the footage below.

Via: CBS DFW

