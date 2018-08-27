Man Busted For Stealing 800 Lbs. Of Lemons

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When you steal lemons, you’ll probably go to jail.

Last week local authorities in Thermal, California were investigating recent farm thefts in the area. When police pulled over 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros on Friday night they found a large number of lemons in his vehicle.

About 800 Lbs. of lemons were discovered. Police say they found several bags filled with freshly picked lemons from local farms. Fierros is now being charged with theft of agricultural products.

What do you think he was going to do with 800 Lbs. of lemons?

Via: New York Post