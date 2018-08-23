According To The Game Creators Of 'Goldeneye' If You Played As Oddjob You Were Cheating

For many kids growing up in the 90's, the video game "Goldeneye" based on the James Bond film, was one of the most popular games for the Nintendo 64. And no it wasn't because we got to play as everyone's favorite gentleman spy.

It was the chance to take on 3 of your friends in the multiplayer mode.

Video of Goldeneye 64 Multiplayer Gameplay

And there was one specific character that would get everyone mad at you if you chose him: Oddjob.

In a recent interview, "GoldenEye" lead environment artist Karl Hilton and gameplay programmer Mark Edmonds confirmed that it wasn't in your head, but that playing with Oddjob DID have a big advantage over everyone else playing. The fact that he is such a short character meant that auto-aim would have no effect on him and the creators knew.

"We all thought it was kind of cheating when we were play-testing with Oddjob, but it was too much fun to take out and there was no impetus from any of us to change it," Hilton said. "It's definitely cheating to play as Oddjob," Edmonds agreed.

So there it is. 21 years later and we have confirmation that your friend was cheating.

-story via engadget.com