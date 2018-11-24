Listening To Christmas Music Too Early Can Give You Stress

You might want to keep your radio set to Jack FM during the holiday season.

In case you didn’t already know, according to psychologists listening to Christmas music too early can lead to stress and be harmful to your mental health.

Dr. Scott Bea with the Cleveland Clinic says that when people start playing Christmas music early it can cause tension before the holidays even arrive.

“If the tunes start too soon and people tend to have stress responses to the holidays, it activates those stress responses early to shop or to produce a perfect holiday. If people are prone to that perfectionism, hearing Christmas music too soon can create those associations and ramp up the tension before anything is really happening.”

Even the sight of Christmas decorations in department stores can contribute to stress. Dr. Bea says that when retail stores bring out the holiday décor it causes shoppers to start spending more. It also doesn’t help when stores start pulling out all of the Christmas stuff the week of Halloween.

Let's not forget about everyone working during the holidays. Employees at department stores who have to listen to Christmas music all day over the intercom can become more irritated after hearing the same songs over and over again.

Dr. Bea says that we do have ways of being able to cancel out some of the music we hear.

“You do have a little governance over how this might affect you. You can either do it physically, if you have little ear buds, or something you can put in to cancel it out, or you can change the station if they’re playing Christmas songs a little too early. “

Maybe listening to a few Christmas songs a day, with some Jack FM in between will help keep you from losing your sanity around the holidays.

Via: FOX 4 News