Canadian Football Player Chugs A Cold One After Team Scores A Touchdown

What classifies as an excessive celebration in the NFL changes just about every year.

Over in Canada their rules about what you can do after scoring a touchdown seem very relaxed.

Last weekend, after the Ottawa Redblacks scored a touchdown and took the lead over Toronto, lineman Jon Gott ran for the stands and reached for a cold one.

Gott’s Girlfriend had an ice-cold beer waiting for him, and he chugged it like it was nobodies business. Ottawa ended up winning the game 24-9.

During an interview after the game Gott told a sideline reporter that he had been thinking of something new to do after a touchdown for quite a while, he joked and said that it was just water. On Saturday, a report came in saying that Gott would not be fined for his unique celebration.

If that kind of celebration happened in the NFL you could bet someone would receive a massive fine.

Check out the footage from the celebration down below.

They celebrate TDs a little differently in the Canadian Football League. pic.twitter.com/oDCrGbHWyH — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2018

Via: Mashable