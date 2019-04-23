mall

Spencer Platt / Staff

The City Of Plano Just Approved $1 Billion Plans For Collin Creek Mall

April 23, 2019
Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

If Plano wasn't already a popular city in North Texas, it's about to be whole lot more.

On Monday April 22, 2019 Plano City Council voted to grant Centurion American Development Group's $1 billion plan to redevelop Collin Creek Mall.   

The 100-acre project on Highway 75 will be a mix use of housing, office buildings and entertainment.  Plus a Crystal Lagoon water feature and a luxury hotel.  2,300 apartments, houses and senior living units are all part of the redevelopment plans along with 9 acres of parks and over a mile of hiking trails.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said he first began to hear ideas for redoing the mall as far back as 2005.

"Here we are 2019, and it's happening — it's a long time coming," he said. "It's turning the page to something new — a renewal, a renaissance is going to occur in a place that's very special to many people."

-story via dallasnews.com

 

Tags: 
Plano
North Texas
Texas
DFW
Mall
Collin Creek Mall
redevelopment
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes