The City Of Plano Just Approved $1 Billion Plans For Collin Creek Mall

If Plano wasn't already a popular city in North Texas, it's about to be whole lot more.

On Monday April 22, 2019 Plano City Council voted to grant Centurion American Development Group's $1 billion plan to redevelop Collin Creek Mall.

The 100-acre project on Highway 75 will be a mix use of housing, office buildings and entertainment. Plus a Crystal Lagoon water feature and a luxury hotel. 2,300 apartments, houses and senior living units are all part of the redevelopment plans along with 9 acres of parks and over a mile of hiking trails.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said he first began to hear ideas for redoing the mall as far back as 2005.

"Here we are 2019, and it's happening — it's a long time coming," he said. "It's turning the page to something new — a renewal, a renaissance is going to occur in a place that's very special to many people."

