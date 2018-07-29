Dirty Sock Odor Sickens Plane Passengers, Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Do you smell that?

Is a question you don’t typically ask fellow passengers on an airplane. Last Thursday a flight from New York to Florida was forced to divert to South Carolina after several passengers were sickened due to a strong odor.

Passengers described the smell as “dirty socks”. 10 of 220 passengers were treated for headaches, nausea and difficulty breathing.

An investigation was launched immediately to discover the source of the smell, though nothing illegal or hazardous was found on board according to Myrtle Beach Online.

Passengers eventually reached their destination at around 4:45 A.M. Friday morning.

Via: Atlanta Journal-Constitution