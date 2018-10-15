Buddy The Elf Cookies Are Making Their Way To Stores This Holiday Season

When it’s already this cold and it’s not even November, it’s time to start getting ready for Christmas.

This year you can celebrate a little early with new Pillsbury ready to bake Elf shape sugar cookies. Yes, Buddy the elf is finally getting his own cookies and just in time for the holidays. The cookies come precut, in a 24 pack bag and will feature Buddy’s signature hat.

According to Delish a spokesperson for Pillsbury confirmed that the cookies will be sold at Target, Walmart and Kroger, Meijer, Albertson/Safeway, and Ahold/Delhaize. As of right now they are on Targets website but are not yet available for purchase.

Will you be buying these elf sugar cookies this holiday season?