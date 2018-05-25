Photo Of Mesquite Student's Last Day Of School Goes Viral

A photo of a Mesquite girl's last day of high school as gone viral, and for all the right reasons.

Her name is Savannah Inthalangsy of Mesquite’s John Horn High School and graduates this weekend. For the past 4 years, Savannah and her mother had a tradition of taking a selfie together on the first day of the school year and the last day of the school year. Usually with ice cream or a drink from Starbucks or something similar. However, the photo for her final day of senior year is much different than those of previous years. Just Savannah sitting at her mother's graveside smiling with a drink from Starbucks in hand, while the other sits on the headstone.

Yesterday was my last day of high school. For 4 years I’ve taken pictures with my mom on my first and last days of school. She wasn’t able to make it for the last one, but her strength motivated me to stay strong during this time. All of my hard work is for her! ❤️----‍-- pic.twitter.com/pDGlOEoxod — sav-age (@nanatat07) May 23, 2018

On December 19, 2017, Savannah's mother passed after battling ovarian cancer for 7 years.

Savannah recalls many things about her mother's battle with cancer, but the thing she said she remembers most is the fact that her mother never stopped smiling. “All throughout her cancer, she didn’t really cry or get upset in front of other people about it,” she said. After Savannah tweeted the collage of photos, the post went viral.

“114,000 retweets and 578,000 likes,” she said. “I feel really supported. It boosted me.” “She’d probably joke around about being famous,” she said about her mother, who “posted on Facebook almost every day.”

“It didn’t feel like school was coming to an end but I think tomorrow it’s going to hit and I’m going to probably be a little emotional,” she said with a laugh.

-source via wfaa.com