[Photo] Late Steve Irwin Receives Star At Hollywood Walk Of Fame

I’ll remember today forever. Such an emotional moment and beautiful chapter in our lives❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8liezjFJl — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) April 26, 2018

Steve Irwin and his legacy was remembered today in Hollywood, where he received his Star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of Steve Irwin, posted pictures on her Twitter alongside with her other siblings, revealing the star of their late father in Hollywood.

Its been 12 years since the death of the Crocodile Hunter, but his children were in tears as they received his star on his behalf.

Marco A. Salinas