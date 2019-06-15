Someone Made A Clam Chowder Popsicle, And The Internet Is Not Happy About It
The Photo Of The Chunky New England Clam Chowder Popsicle Was Originally Posted On Reddit
Summer is the perfect time for a cold, frozen treat, but with all the extra time, some people get a little too inventive with their frozen snacks. Someone posted a photo on Reddit of a Chunky New England Clam Chowder popsicle, and the internet is not a fan.
Clam Chowder popsicle, anyone? pic.twitter.com/dvIuQvR4B2— billyengland™ (@billyengland) June 15, 2019
The first question on most people’s minds is; why? There isn’t too much information for the photo of the clam chowder popsicle. The picture was posted with the caption, “Summah is here! #NewEngland #clamchowdah.” Other than that, there isn’t much to know, other than someone froze a can of Chunky New England Clam Chowder in a popsicle mold, and in doing so, grossed out the entire internet.
I muted that frickin clam chowder popsicle. I had seen it 8 frickin times in my feed today. Enough is frickin enough.. pic.twitter.com/VuhSYPgX2t— Ted (@Tedgforce) June 15, 2019
Today's office debate-— Randy Jordan (@Randydeluxe) June 11, 2019
Which is more gross, clam chowder popsicle or cold hot dog pie? pic.twitter.com/swVWycv9Tm
Stop retweeting the photo of the clam chowder popsicle!!! Do not acknowledge its existence!!!!!— Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) June 15, 2019
Whoever posted this photo has clearly taken summer to a whole new level. While most enjoy clam chowder warm, this person felt the combination of cream and fish was perfect as a frozen treat. Most of the internet agrees, even thinking about making a clam chowder popsicle is just wrong. Hopefully the person was in on the joke, and didn’t actually eat the Chunky New England Clam Chowder popsicle.
