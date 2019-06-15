Clam_Chowder

MSPhotographic

Someone Made A Clam Chowder Popsicle, And The Internet Is Not Happy About It

The Photo Of The Chunky New England Clam Chowder Popsicle Was Originally Posted On Reddit

June 15, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
Random & Odd News

Summer is the perfect time for a cold, frozen treat, but with all the extra time, some people get a little too inventive with their frozen snacks. Someone posted a photo on Reddit of a Chunky New England Clam Chowder popsicle, and the internet is not a fan.

The first question on most people’s minds is; why? There isn’t too much information for the photo of the clam chowder popsicle. The picture was posted with the caption, “Summah is here! #NewEngland #clamchowdah.” Other than that, there isn’t much to know, other than someone froze a can of Chunky New England Clam Chowder in a popsicle mold, and in doing so, grossed out the entire internet.

Whoever posted this photo has clearly taken summer to a whole new level. While most enjoy clam chowder warm, this person felt the combination of cream and fish was perfect as a frozen treat. Most of the internet agrees, even thinking about making a clam chowder popsicle is just wrong. Hopefully the person was in on the joke, and didn’t actually eat the Chunky New England Clam Chowder popsicle.

Via Delish

Tags: 
gross
food
Clam Chowder
Chunky
funny
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes