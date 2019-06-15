Someone Made A Clam Chowder Popsicle, And The Internet Is Not Happy About It

Summer is the perfect time for a cold, frozen treat, but with all the extra time, some people get a little too inventive with their frozen snacks. Someone posted a photo on Reddit of a Chunky New England Clam Chowder popsicle, and the internet is not a fan.

The first question on most people’s minds is; why? There isn’t too much information for the photo of the clam chowder popsicle. The picture was posted with the caption, “Summah is here! #NewEngland #clamchowdah.” Other than that, there isn’t much to know, other than someone froze a can of Chunky New England Clam Chowder in a popsicle mold, and in doing so, grossed out the entire internet.

I muted that frickin clam chowder popsicle. I had seen it 8 frickin times in my feed today. Enough is frickin enough.. pic.twitter.com/VuhSYPgX2t — Ted (@Tedgforce) June 15, 2019

Today's office debate-

Which is more gross, clam chowder popsicle or cold hot dog pie? pic.twitter.com/swVWycv9Tm — Randy Jordan (@Randydeluxe) June 11, 2019

Stop retweeting the photo of the clam chowder popsicle!!! Do not acknowledge its existence!!!!! — Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) June 15, 2019

Whoever posted this photo has clearly taken summer to a whole new level. While most enjoy clam chowder warm, this person felt the combination of cream and fish was perfect as a frozen treat. Most of the internet agrees, even thinking about making a clam chowder popsicle is just wrong. Hopefully the person was in on the joke, and didn’t actually eat the Chunky New England Clam Chowder popsicle.

Via Delish