Man Catches Cat On Camera Trying To Suffocate Him While He Sleeps

As any cat owner can confirm, cats are a very strange and mysterious animal. While cat owners may believe their pet loves them unconditionally, they also may feel at times the cat is plotting their murder. That’s exactly what one cat owner learned recently, when he caught his cat on camera trying to suffocate him in in his sleep.

“I couldn’t breathe when I slept so I installed a camera” pic.twitter.com/DDhP0OweoW — luis navarro (@stluis_htx) July 22, 2019

When Luis Navarro was having trouble breathing in his sleep, he decided to get a camera and film himself sleeping to see what was causing the problem. What he found was his cat may or may not have been trying to suffocate him. Regardless of the cat’s motive, its attempt was extremely adorable.

They can feel your pulse, it’s calming. Same reason cats want to lay on a person’s chest. — Matt Presnell (@MattPresnell) July 22, 2019

I wake up to this most of the time pic.twitter.com/l4qjWuteEh — Hazel Burris (@HazelBBurris) July 22, 2019

I’ve woken up with my cat nose to nose just staring me dead in the eyes in the middle of the night — j-bug (@juicyjxmin) July 22, 2019

The photo of the cat lying right on top of its owners face went viral, and plenty of cat owners chimed in. Some claimed their cat has done this to them as well, while others offered up explanation to why the cat was doing this. Regardless of reasoning, all cat owners beware; your cat may be trying to kill you in your sleep.

Via Fox News