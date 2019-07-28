Cat

Barisic Zaklina

Man Catches Cat On Camera Trying To Suffocate Him While He Sleeps

The Cat Owner Was Trying To Figure Out Why He Couldn’t Breathe While He Slept

July 28, 2019
Categories: 
Animals
Entertainment
Features
Humor
Random & Odd News

As any cat owner can confirm, cats are a very strange and mysterious animal. While cat owners may believe their pet loves them unconditionally, they also may feel at times the cat is plotting their murder. That’s exactly what one cat owner learned recently, when he caught his cat on camera trying to suffocate him in in his sleep.

When Luis Navarro was having trouble breathing in his sleep, he decided to get a camera and film himself sleeping to see what was causing the problem. What he found was his cat may or may not have been trying to suffocate him. Regardless of the cat’s motive, its attempt was extremely adorable.

The photo of the cat lying right on top of its owners face went viral, and plenty of cat owners chimed in. Some claimed their cat has done this to them as well, while others offered up explanation to why the cat was doing this. Regardless of reasoning, all cat owners beware; your cat may be trying to kill you in your sleep.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
cats
pets
funny
viral

