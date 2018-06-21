Hot Dog Launcher

Photo By: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Phillies Fan Injured After Getting Hit In The Face With A Hot Dog

June 21, 2018

Who wants a free hot dog? Maybe not if it’s going to hurt.

On Monday night at the Philadelphia Phillies baseball game, team mascot the Phanatic made his way around the field with a hot dog launcher. Little did one fan know how much a free hot dog was going to cost.

Kathy McVay was sitting behind home plate when the Phanatic started shooting hot dogs into the crowd. Out of know where a hot dog hit her right in the face. McVay tells ABC 6 in Philadelphia “And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew.” These hot dogs are also wrapped in duct tape so they don’t fall apart mid-air.

Mcvay told ABC 6 that she was unable to catch the hot dog due to a shoulder injury, she's also having surgery done next week. Mcvay was left with multiple bruises on her face and requires ice every 20 minutes.

The team reached out to offer McVay tickets to an upcoming game. McVay has a pretty good attitude about the whole situation and warns fans to watch out. “Just to be aware, because you never know. I understand a baseball, but not a hot dog. It gives people a good laugh, and if that makes somebody chuckle, then that’s fine.” McVay says she doesn’t plan on pursuing any legal action.

Tags: 
baseball
fan
Phillies
Hot Dog
Injury
Face
Philadelphia
Phanatic
Mascot