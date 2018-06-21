Phillies Fan Injured After Getting Hit In The Face With A Hot Dog

Who wants a free hot dog? Maybe not if it’s going to hurt.

On Monday night at the Philadelphia Phillies baseball game, team mascot the Phanatic made his way around the field with a hot dog launcher. Little did one fan know how much a free hot dog was going to cost.

Kathy McVay was sitting behind home plate when the Phanatic started shooting hot dogs into the crowd. Out of know where a hot dog hit her right in the face. McVay tells ABC 6 in Philadelphia “And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew.” These hot dogs are also wrapped in duct tape so they don’t fall apart mid-air.

Mcvay told ABC 6 that she was unable to catch the hot dog due to a shoulder injury, she's also having surgery done next week. Mcvay was left with multiple bruises on her face and requires ice every 20 minutes.

Coming up at 4:30 and 6 on Action News- hear from this Phillies fan injured by a hot dog fired from the Phanatic’s hot dog cannon. The ⁦@Phillies⁩ say the mascot feels terrible about it. pic.twitter.com/2kXlPAX6V3 — sarahbloomquist (@sarahbloomquist) June 20, 2018

The team reached out to offer McVay tickets to an upcoming game. McVay has a pretty good attitude about the whole situation and warns fans to watch out. “Just to be aware, because you never know. I understand a baseball, but not a hot dog. It gives people a good laugh, and if that makes somebody chuckle, then that’s fine.” McVay says she doesn’t plan on pursuing any legal action.