Pharrell Williams Couldn't Stand Seth Rogan's Singing for The Lion King Remake

We still have a lot of time before Disney's live action remake of The Lion King hits theaters next year.

Filming is underway, and some of the cast has already wrapped. Seth Rogan who will play Pumba, recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Rogan revealed that he had a hard time singing some of the musicl numbers. Disney even brought in Pharrell Williams to help voice coach Rogan, and even that wasn't enough.

"I literally had Pharrell Williams banging his head against a wall trying to extract like a f*****g good note out of me. I'm like someone less famous would actually be more helpful. It's like the last thing I need is like oh, so you have to learn to ride a motorcycle, we have Evel Knievel here to teach you! Like I don't want that, just give me a guy!"

He'll probably sound fine once everything is completed. Good thing they have Donald Glover and Beyonce playing Simba and Nala, I'm sure they don't need any help singing.

