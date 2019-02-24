Peter Frampton Suffering From Rare Disease, Announces Farewell Tour

Legendary guitarist, Peter Frampton, has announced his upcoming tour will be his last, due to health concerns. Just a day after announcing his upcoming tour, Frampton told ‘CBS This Morning: Saturday’ this will indeed be a farewell tour, because he is suffering from a rare degenerative muscular disease.

Peter Frampton was first diagnosed with inclusion-body myositis (IBM) four years ago, after a fall on stage. The guitarist first noticed weakness in his legs a few years ago, but dismissed it as getting older. After tripping over a guitar chord, and falling on stage, Frampton decided to go to the doctor, where he was diagnosed with IBM.

In the interview, Frampton said, “I’m able to play great right now. In a year’s time, maybe not so good. I’m a perfectionist, and I do not want to go out there and fell like ‘Oh I can’t’ or ‘This isn’t good.’ That would be a nightmare for me.” Plenty of friends and fans have reached out to the legendary musician since the news broke.

Peter, I cherish our long friendship more than I worship your playing. Your millions of fans love you and know that you’ll handle this health setback like your iconic riffing on your guitar. ❤️--RL

We will be seeing you are tour. @peterframpton Travel well. Cheers https://t.co/pv02ixRfqe — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) February 23, 2019

Comedian Richard Lewis went to social media to say, “Your millions of fans love you and know that you’ll handle this health setback like your iconic riffing on your guitar.” Fans of Frampton were devastated by the news, but were happy to get one more chance to see the legend.

Heart broken to hear about the news. A fan since I was 12yrs old met you when I was a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines LA - MIA You were going to play with David Bowie Spider Tour. Keeping you in prayer stay strong & know your fans will never leave you ❤️ @peterframpton pic.twitter.com/rByn6CrjD0 — Louise Welter -- (@lawelter1207) February 24, 2019

The ‘Peter Frampton Finale Tour’ begins in June and will go until October. The summer tour will be his last, so Peter Frampton fans will have one last chance to see the legendary guitarist at work.

