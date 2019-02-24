Steve Irwin Fans Upset After PETA Criticizes The Crocodile Hunter’s Google Doodle

PETA just messed with the wrong fans. After google honored the late Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 57th birthday, with a homepage doodle of The Crocodile Hunter, PETA sent out a tweet criticizing the late wildlife conservationists and TV host.

#SteveIrwin was killed while harassing a ray; he dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile & wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business. Today’s #GoogleDoodle sends a dangerous, fawning message. Wild animals are entitled to be left alone in their natural habitats. https://t.co/9JfJiBhGLw — PETA (@peta) February 22, 2019

The doodle on Google’s homepage was a slideshow of Steve Irwin illustrations, showing the animal expert searching for crocodiles and feeding animals while working at the Australia Zoo. In response to this, PETA wrote on their official twitter page, “#SteveIrwin was killed while harassing a ray; he dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile & wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business.”

Steve Irwin’s actions were not on target with his supposed message of protecting wildlife. A real wildlife expert & someone who respects animals for the individuals they are leaves them to their own business in their natural homes. — PETA (@peta) February 23, 2019

It is harassment to drag exotic animals, including babies taken from their mothers, around from TV talk shows to conferences & force them to perform as Steve Irwin did. Animals deserve to live as they want to, not as humans demand––the #GoogleDoodle should represent that. — PETA (@peta) February 23, 2019

PETA then followed up their tweet with two more, both continuing to criticize Steve Irwin, along with Google, for honoring the late TV star. Fans were not happy with these critiques, and naturally social media came after PETA full of vengeance.

Steve Irwin saved the lives of countless animals in his sanctuaries. He helped educate millions globally about animals’ needs and ways of life. He loved animals and cared for them greatly. You do some good work helping animals PETA, but how about some balance and more respect... https://t.co/olpLCvKepN — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) February 22, 2019

PETA is an embarrassment to animal rights — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 23, 2019

Steve Irwin celebrated the animals he worked with.



His taught people to respect AND protect animals in their native habitat.



He died taking a risk to show us to respect animals. I respect that ray; and I respect Steve Irwin. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 23, 2019

I supported @peta with a fixed amount of money every month.



That was until I read this tweet. — TheFatRat (@ThisIsTheFatRat) February 23, 2019

Yea....no. His methods may not have been ideal but his enthusiasm for animals and for their protection was incredibly transparent. He taught a lot of people about nature and the environment."Harassing a ray"?Unless the Irwin family has shown you the footage, complete speculation. — TheGamingBeaver (@AGamingBeaver) February 23, 2019

In response to the backlash PETA said, “people should examine Steve Irwin’s record of wildlife molestation.” Clearly PETA is not backing down on this issue, as they rarely do. Part of their motto is animals should not be used for entertainment. At least they now know, if you mess with The Crocodile Hunter, you’re bound to get bit.

Via USA Today