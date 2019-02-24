Steve_Irwin

Steve Irwin Fans Upset After PETA Criticizes The Crocodile Hunter’s Google Doodle

PETA Sent Out Critical Tweet After Google Honored The Late TV Host On His Birthday

February 24, 2019
PETA just messed with the wrong fans. After google honored the late Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 57th birthday, with a homepage doodle of The Crocodile Hunter, PETA sent out a tweet criticizing the late wildlife conservationists and TV host.

The doodle on Google’s homepage was a slideshow of Steve Irwin illustrations, showing the animal expert searching for crocodiles and feeding animals while working at the Australia Zoo. In response to this, PETA wrote on their official twitter page, “#SteveIrwin was killed while harassing a ray; he dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile & wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business.”

PETA then followed up their tweet with two more, both continuing to criticize Steve Irwin, along with Google, for honoring the late TV star. Fans were not happy with these critiques, and naturally social media came after PETA full of vengeance.

In response to the backlash PETA said, “people should examine Steve Irwin’s record of wildlife molestation.” Clearly PETA is not backing down on this issue, as they rarely do. Part of their motto is animals should not be used for entertainment. At least they now know, if you mess with The Crocodile Hunter, you’re bound to get bit.

Via USA Today

