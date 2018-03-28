Perfect for the Holiday Weekend: Here's an Easy Recipe for Deviled Eggs!
March 28, 2018
Despite the name, these eggs are heavenly and make a great side dish for any holiday. Simple to make, and absolutely delicious.
Plus, deviled eggs are high in protein, and they're naturally gluten free!
Watch our recipe below:
PREPARATION:
- Place eggs in a saucepan, single layer, and cover with cold water. Bring to a rolling boil, remove from the heat and cover. Set a timer for 14 minutes, when done, rinse in cold water for about 1 minute.
- Crack egg shells and gently peel. If the shell is stubborn, try peeling under cool water. Pat dry.
- Slice lengthwise, and remove the yolk to a bowl.
- Place the whites onto a serving platter.
- Add remaining ingredients and mash with a fork until well incorporated.
- Fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture and sprinkle with paprika.
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 eggs, large
- 1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard
- 1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- Paprika, smoked, to garnish
- Capers (optional)
- Kalamata olives (optional)
- Cornichons (optional)