Perfect for the Holiday Weekend: Here's an Easy Recipe for Deviled Eggs!

March 28, 2018

Despite the name, these eggs are heavenly and make a great side dish for any holiday. Simple to make, and absolutely delicious. 

Plus, deviled eggs are high in protein, and they're naturally gluten free! 

Watch our recipe below:

PREPARATION:

  1. Place eggs in a saucepan, single layer, and cover with cold water. Bring to a rolling boil, remove from the heat and cover. Set a timer for 14 minutes, when done, rinse in cold water for about 1 minute.
  2. Crack egg shells and gently peel. If the shell is stubborn, try peeling under cool water. Pat dry.
  3. Slice lengthwise, and remove the yolk to a bowl.
  4. Place the whites onto a serving platter.
  5. Add remaining ingredients and mash with a fork until well incorporated.
  6. Fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture and sprinkle with paprika.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 eggs, large
  • 1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard
  • 1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Paprika, smoked, to garnish
  • Capers (optional)
  • Kalamata olives (optional)
  • Cornichons (optional)
