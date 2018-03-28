Perfect for the Holiday Weekend: Here's an Easy Recipe for Deviled Eggs!

Despite the name, these eggs are heavenly and make a great side dish for any holiday. Simple to make, and absolutely delicious.

Plus, deviled eggs are high in protein, and they're naturally gluten free!

Watch our recipe below:



PREPARATION:

Place eggs in a saucepan, single layer, and cover with cold water. Bring to a rolling boil, remove from the heat and cover. Set a timer for 14 minutes, when done, rinse in cold water for about 1 minute. Crack egg shells and gently peel. If the shell is stubborn, try peeling under cool water. Pat dry. Slice lengthwise, and remove the yolk to a bowl. Place the whites onto a serving platter. Add remaining ingredients and mash with a fork until well incorporated. Fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture and sprinkle with paprika.

INGREDIENTS: