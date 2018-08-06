Snapchat Filters Are Causing People To Seek Plastic Surgery

All over the country, plastic surgeons have reported about the recent increase in patients that want to look like the filtered version of themselves from apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine’s Department of Dermatology, are coining the new craze as “Snapchat dysmorphia”. Basically people are asking plastic surgeons to create the “instant fix” look they make on smartphone-edited selfies. These looks usually depict an airbrushed version of themselves with fuller lips, bigger eyes or a thinner nose.

Those in the medical community are calling the new trend “alarming” and noted that “filtered selfies often present an unattainable look and are blurring the line of reality and fantasy for these patients.”

“Snapchat dysmorphia” is now being catagorized as a version of body dysmorphic disorder, a mental condition that causes people to become obsessed with perceived defects in their appearance.

-source via people.com