People Are Naming Their Kids After Marvel Characters

There are some superhero's who have average names like, Tony, Peter, and Natasha. But there a few names that are just a little weird.

The U.S. Social Security Administration has released a list of the 1,000 most popular baby names of 2017. Nothing to unusual majority of the names are normal, like Emma and Mason. There are a few names that did spike in the last year.

Just last year over 5,000 boys and girls were named parker, a pretty normal name. There were also 96 babies named Loki in 2017, five of them were girls. Some names work, some don't.

63 girls were named Valkyrie, while 39 boys were named Banner, unique names that aren't to crazy. Though 50 babies were named Marvel, and 37 were named Rocket. What was going through the parents head when they decided to name there kids rocket, we'll never know. Though Rocket is probably better than the 6 boys that were named Hawkeye.

The list goes on, 10 girls were named Nebula, 355 were named Natasha, 121 girls and 7 boys were named Pepper. 23 boys were named Cage, 5 girls and 15 boys were named Quill. 11 boys were named Drax and 899 boys were named Wade.

What Marvel character would you name your child after?

Via: Mashable