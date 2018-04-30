Pelicans Crash College Graduation Ceremony

Graduation is right around the corner for high school and college students.

Some people bring horns, some bring the entire family, some ceremonies are outside with pelicans. That last one was the case at the Pepperdine University in California. Right in the middle of everybody receiving their diplomas, two pelicans came swooping down into the crowd landing on top of people.

Video of the event was taken, and shows one of the pelicans biting the security officers who tried to remove them. They weren't happy about not being invited to graduation.

Thankfully no people or pelicans were hurt during the ceremony. You can check out the video below.

Video of Pelicans crash Pepperdine University graduation

Via: Mashable