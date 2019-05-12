'Mod Squad' Actress Peggy Lipton Passes At 72

This weekend Peggy Lipton, who was well known for her role on the 1960s TV show ''The Mod Squad" and mother of actress Rashida Jones passed at the age of 72 from cancer.

Rashida along with her sister Kidada confirmed the passing of their mother.

"We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today," Lipton’s daughters said in a statement. "She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her."

"We can't put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond," they added. "She will always be a part of us. We ask that you respect our family's privacy."

Lipton took a break from acting to raise her daughters but later returned in 1989 to star in David Lynch's ''Twin Peaks'' series. And in 2017 she reprised her role when Showtime created a revival of the series.

