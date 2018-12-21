Pedialyte Is Rolling Out A New Product For Adults To Help Fight Those Holiday Hangovers
With Christmas and New Years right around the corner, most adults will be doing their share of drinking. And that means hangovers. But luckily, Pedialyte is releasing a new product just in time to help fight those holiday hangovers.
For years, Pedialyte has always been a popular choice for kids, but now the company has put out a flavored, bubbly version labeled as Sparkling Rush.
A medical level fizzy drink with electrolytes and carbs to help the body recover if you end up losing more water than you get in.
"There's a reason so many turn to Pedialyte when they need help hydrating – it works," said Jennifer Williams, MPH, Research Scientist at Abbott who specializes in hydration. “And now our Pedialyte Sparkling Rush powder offers a new, on-the-go option for those who love some bubble in their beverages."
-story via fox4news.com