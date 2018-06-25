Pawn Stars Richard “Old Man” Harrison Passes Away

Pawn Stars fan favorite Richard “Old Man” Harrison has passed away at age 77 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

His son, Rick Harrison, broke the news on Instagram Monday morning. “Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side.”

Harrison served 20-years in the U.S. Navy. In the 1980's he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada and opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his son. Pawn Stars debuted back in July of 2009 and became an instant success. He will be missed.

Via: TMZ