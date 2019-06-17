Here’s Paul McCartney’s Setlist From Globe Life Park Concert

What, no Yesterday?

Well… if he’d played them all we’d still be there this morning. (That’d be okay)

Paul McCartney’s three hour show on a warm & windy night at the ballpark included the following tunes, charming stories, vintage photos, and of course fireworks.

Hard Day’s Night Junior’s Farm Can’t Buy Me Love Letting Go Who Cares Got To Get You Into My Life Come On To Me Let Me Roll It I’ve Got A Feeling Let ‘Em In My Valentine Nineteen Hundred Eighty Five Maybe I’m Amazed I’ve Just Seen A Face. In Spite Of All The Danger From Me To You Dance Tonight Love Me Do Blackbird Here Today Queenie Eye Lady Madonna Eleanor Rigby Fuh You Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite Something Ob-La-Di-Ob-La-Da Band On The Run Back in the USSR Let It Be Live And Let Die Hey Jude

ENCORES

Birthday Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Helter Skelter Golden Slumbers Carry That Weight The End

They say it’s his birthday… tomorrow (6/18). 77? Really?? ​