Sir Paul McCartney Accidentally Waved The Chilean Flag Instead Of The Texas Flag While In Austin

To the untrained eye, the Chile flag looks almost identical to the Texas flag, but all Texans can tell the difference.

Paul McCartney was in Texas for the ACL Music Festival, the legendary Beatle was the main headliner and closed out Friday night with a great performance. He came back out on to the stage to give an encore, and what better way to get the crowd going than by waving the Texas flag.

Only he didn’t. Instead, he waved the Chilean flag. The big difference between the two is that the red stripe doesn’t go all the way across the bottom of the Texas flag. An honest mistake anyone could make that’s not from the lone star state.

Maybe next weekend he’ll get it right when he performs again. Check out the picture below.

Did Sir Paul McCartney really just come out for an #ACLFest encore waving a Texas flag? Why, yes, he did. pic.twitter.com/j7jObJ9heK — John Bridges (@JohnBridges) October 6, 2018

Via: Texas Monthly