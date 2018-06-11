Anthony Bourdain

Patton Oswalt Shares An Intimate Email From Anthony Bourdain

June 11, 2018
He sure was honest when it came to where to eat in the world.

Comedian Patton Oswalt, like the rest of us, is still mourning the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who was found dead in France on Friday from an apparent suicide.

Oswalt tweeted a screenshot of an email he had sent to Bourdain earlier this year. Before going on a honeymoon with his wife, Oswalt emailed Bourdain a list of places that his friends and family suggested they go while in Paris. Bourdains response was perfect and priceless.

“F*** them. All of them. They're THERE, Everywhere. You will see them from the car window as you go and do important sh*t like live your life. In Paris! Try and Plan as little as possible.”

Bourdain of course did give Oswalt a few suggestions as to where to go eat, as well as some advice. “I love and miss him” read the rest of Oswalts tweet. 

