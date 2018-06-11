Patton Oswalt Shares An Intimate Email From Anthony Bourdain

He sure was honest when it came to where to eat in the world.

Comedian Patton Oswalt, like the rest of us, is still mourning the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who was found dead in France on Friday from an apparent suicide.

Oswalt tweeted a screenshot of an email he had sent to Bourdain earlier this year. Before going on a honeymoon with his wife, Oswalt emailed Bourdain a list of places that his friends and family suggested they go while in Paris. Bourdains response was perfect and priceless.

“F*** them. All of them. They're THERE, Everywhere. You will see them from the car window as you go and do important sh*t like live your life. In Paris! Try and Plan as little as possible.”

Bourdain of course did give Oswalt a few suggestions as to where to go eat, as well as some advice. “I love and miss him” read the rest of Oswalts tweet.

When @MeredthSalenger and I honeymooned in Paris our friends & family put together lists of places to eat and things to do. Then I sent those lists to Anthony Bourdain for his input. This was his response. I love and miss him: pic.twitter.com/1YFI7zScz0 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 10, 2018

Via: Yahoo News