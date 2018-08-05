Patrick Stewart Returning As Iconic Captain Picard In New 'Star Trek' Series

This weekend it was announced that Patrick Stewart will be returning to his role of Jean-Luc Picard in a new “Star Trek” series that will be streamed on CBS All Access.

Currently the series is unnamed but apparently will explore a new chapter in Picard's life. Stewart described it as an “unexpected but delightful surprise” since he thought the role had “run its natural course.”

Stewart also said it was “humbling” to hear from so many fans about ways the famous character has helped and inspired them.

“I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times,” Stewart said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

-source via ktvt.com