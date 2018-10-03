Passenger On American Airlines Flight Starts Doing Pull-Ups Causes It To Be Diverted

Who says you need a gym to get a good work out in? Sometimes, you just gotta use what's around you. But if it's on an airplane, it's probably not the best idea.

Monday night, an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Boston had to be diverted to Kansas City because of “an unruly passenger [Monday] night,” Ross Feinstein, the senior manager of corporate communications at American Airlines said. Once they landed in Kansas City the “passenger was removed by law enforcement, and [the] flight re-departed”. One of the passengers David Markoski recounted to local news about what had happened.

Apparently the passenger was a man who was allegedly intoxicated and insisted on doing pullups in the overhead compartment. “He was leaning up against where you put the bags overhead, and a passenger came by and said, ‘What are you going to do, some pull-ups?’ and the guy actually grabbed on to it and started doing some pull-ups on the plane in front of everybody.”

“He would not sit down. The flight attendant probably asked him about three or four times to sit down, and he refused to sit down, and then he really got verbally abusive with her, starting calling her names,“ continued Markoski.

After being escorted off the plane by local law enforcement, there were FBI agents at the gate waiting to interview the passenger. However everything seems to have turned out alright since no one was taken into custody or charged.

-story via yahoo.com